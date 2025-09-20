U.S. Forces Eliminate Key ISIS Leader in Syria Operation

In a decisive operation, the U.S. military has confirmed the elimination of a senior Islamic State faction leader in Syria. Conducted in collaboration with the Iraqi counterterrorism service, the raid resulted in the death of Omar Abdul Qader, identified by his alias 'Abdul Rahman Al-Halabi.'

Al-Halabi was responsible for the extremist group's external operations and had been notably involved in the orchestration of international terror strikes, including the notorious Iran embassy bombing in Lebanon. Together with U.S. intelligence, threats of further attacks in Europe and the United States were thwarted.

Despite the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last December, U.S. officials express concern over the Islamic State's potential resurgence, prompting these ongoing targeted operations in Syria. U.S. Central Command remains vigilant to counter any resurgence attempts by the extremist group.

