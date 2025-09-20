Left Menu

The New Frontier: Non-Contact Warfare Revolution

Non-contact warfare is becoming the norm, with nations focusing on strategies that avoid close combat casualties. Lt Gen Adosh Kumar emphasized the importance of surveillance, cyber operations, and precision strikes in modern conflicts, urging the Indian Army to adapt and lead in these domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-09-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 08:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The paradigm of warfare is shifting towards a non-contact approach, as countries worldwide adopt strategies to engage adversaries without direct combat, according to Lt Gen Adosh Kumar of the Indian Army. He highlighted the increasing reliance on remote capabilities like surveillance and cyber operations in modern conflicts.

Speaking at the Gen S F Rodrigues Memorial Seminar, Lt Gen Kumar underscored the need for the Indian Army to be proficient in using space assets, precision strikes, and autonomous systems to effectively thwart adversaries while minimizing their own casualties.

The General emphasized that recent operations have demonstrated the efficacy of non-contact strategies, with India's precision tactics exemplifying the power of advanced surveillance and information dominance. He called for a relentless pursuit of innovation in both non-kinetic and kinetic fields to stay ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

