Chicago's Crime Debate: Can Troops Turn the Tide?

Delphine Cherry, whose children were tragically killed, is among many questioning President Trump's proposal to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago to combat violent crime. Critics argue it’s political theater and prefer federal funding for prevention programs. Previous troop deployments in other cities raise concerns over their effectiveness in crime reduction.

Updated: 20-09-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:55 IST
Chicago's Crime Debate: Can Troops Turn the Tide?
  • Country:
  • United States

In Chicago, where violent crime has scarred lives like Delphine Cherry's, President Trump's proposal to deploy National Guard troops is sparking debate. Cherry lost two children to gun violence, and she's wary of military involvement, questioning its potential impact on crime reduction.

The city's leaders, echoed by residents affected by violence, largely oppose the plan. They demand more federal funding for preventive programs rather than military intervention. Critics view Trump's promise of sending troops as mere political theater given Chicago's complex crime landscape.

Historical deployments elsewhere, such as in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., have shown mixed results, with concerns over their role and lasting impact on crime. As Chicago awaits clarity on the operation, the discussion underscores broader tensions between federal intentions and local crime strategy preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

