Revamping the Central Administrative Tribunal: The Call for Judicial Efficiency
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of reducing unnecessary appeals in service matters for government employees. At the CAT conference, he called for the judiciary to volunteer for tribunal roles, highlighting the need for technology integration and efficient case management. This aims to enhance justice delivery and transparency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the need for curbing unnecessary appeals in high courts regarding government employee service matters, during an event on Saturday.
Singh stressed the significance of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in alleviating the judicial burden and called on the judiciary to partake in tribunal assignments.
The minister also underscored the integration of technological advancements and efficient case management to improve the justice delivery system, ensuring enhanced transparency and timely resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
