Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium to Boost Defence Innovation

In a landmark initiative to strengthen collaboration between the Indian Armed Forces and the country’s leading academic institutions, the first-ever Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS) will be held on 22–23 September 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.

The symposium, being organised by the Indian Army under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), aims to foster innovation, encourage research, and promote indigenous technology development for India’s defence preparedness.

Inauguration and Exhibition

The event will be inaugurated on 22 September by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will also open a dedicated exhibition showcasing shortlisted innovations drawn from 222 proposals submitted by academic institutions through the official symposium portal (www.tsats.org.in).

The exhibition will provide an opportunity for defence experts, scientists, and military leaders to directly interact with researchers and innovators, bridging the gap between conceptual research and field-level applications.

Theme and Vision

The maiden edition of T-SATS will be held under the theme “Vivek va Anusandhan se Vijay” (Victory Through Wisdom and Innovation). The guiding vision is to synergise academia with the Armed Forces, ensuring that cutting-edge research translates into solutions for operational challenges.

By harnessing India’s scientific and technical talent pool, the symposium seeks to accelerate the development of niche, frontier technologies critical to national security, such as:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in defence.

Quantum and cyber technologies.

Robotics and unmanned systems.

Aerospace and space-based technologies.

Materials science and advanced manufacturing for military hardware.

Wide Participation Across Academia and Defence

The symposium will host an impressive gathering that includes:

Directors and Heads of Departments from over 200 leading academic institutions .

Representatives from 50 R&D organisations across the country.

Students and researchers from IITs as well as Tier II & Tier III technical institutes.

Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) representing all three Services — Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This cross-sectoral participation is expected to facilitate brainstorming, knowledge sharing, and the identification of innovative solutions aligned with the operational needs of the Armed Forces.

Distinguished Guests and Key Sessions

On 23 September, the symposium will also be graced by:

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan , Union Minister of Education.

Shri Sanjay Seth , Raksha Rajya Mantri.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff.

These dignitaries will interact with participants and reinforce the importance of education, research, and defence-industry linkages in strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence technology.

The event will include plenary sessions, panel discussions, and presentations, where academia and military representatives will deliberate on strategies for scalable technology adoption, indigenous innovation, and collaborative R&D frameworks.

Driving Atmanirbharta in Defence

Officials emphasized that T-SATS is more than just a symposium — it is part of India’s broader push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in defence. By connecting research ecosystems with the operational demands of the Services, the initiative is expected to reduce dependence on foreign technologies and create homegrown solutions tailored to India’s strategic needs.

The symposium is also expected to inspire young researchers and students to contribute to defence innovation, nurturing a future generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs committed to national service.

Looking Ahead

With its maiden edition setting the tone, T-SATS is envisioned as an annual platform that will continuously evolve to meet emerging security challenges. By bringing together India’s military leadership, academia, and research institutions under one roof, the initiative aims to shape the future of defence technology and reaffirm India’s growing stature as a knowledge-driven security power.