Journalists Attacked in Trimbakeshwar Over Entry Fee Dispute

Three journalists were assaulted by men with sticks following a conflict over a vehicle entry fee in Trimbakeshwar. One journalist sustained serious injuries and required hospitalization. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the state minister has called for strict action against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar, three journalists were attacked with sticks on Saturday, allegedly following a confrontation over a vehicle entry fee, officials reported.

Journalists Yogesh Khare, Kiran Tajne, and Abhijeet Sonawane were en route to cover a meeting of seers for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela when the incident occurred.

State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal has directed local law enforcement to take robust measures against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing as they work to officially file charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

