Tragedy at Teesta: Man Swept Away During Cremation
A man went missing in Sikkim's Pakyong district after being swept away by the Teesta river during a cremation. Despite rescue attempts, he was carried away by strong currents. Authorities are conducting a search, but the man's identity remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:41 IST
- India
In a tragic incident in Sikkim's Pakyong district, a man attending a cremation by the Teesta river went missing after being swept away by surging waters, local police reported.
The unfortunate incident occurred when the individual accidentally slipped into the river. Efforts by bystanders to save him were in vain as the river's powerful currents carried him away, police added.
Authorities have launched a search operation to find the missing man, whose identity has not been established, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
