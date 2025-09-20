Tragedy at Teesta: Man Swept Away During Cremation

In a tragic incident in Sikkim's Pakyong district, a man attending a cremation by the Teesta river went missing after being swept away by surging waters, local police reported.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the individual accidentally slipped into the river. Efforts by bystanders to save him were in vain as the river's powerful currents carried him away, police added.

Authorities have launched a search operation to find the missing man, whose identity has not been established, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)