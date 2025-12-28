Left Menu

Grim Discovery: Stray Dog Found with Newborn Body at Cremation Ground

A stray dog was found carrying a newborn's body near a cremation ground in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, shocking locals. Police suggest the body may have been uncovered by animals and are investigating. Similar incidents in other areas have highlighted concerns about stray dogs accessing bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:02 IST
Grim Discovery: Stray Dog Found with Newborn Body at Cremation Ground
A shocking scene unfolded at Parashari cremation ground in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, when a stray dog was spotted carrying a newborn child's body near the sacred site on Sunday.

Locals, attending a funeral, alerted authorities to the grisly discovery. Manoj Dubey, in-charge at Ganj Basoda Dehat police station, noted that the infant appeared to be four to five months old.

The police, probing the incident, suspect the body was initially buried and uncovered by animals. This event echoes previous incidents in Mhow and Rewa involving stray dogs and deceased infants.

