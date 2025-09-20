Left Menu

Delhi Police Launches 'Eyes and Ears' Safety Campaign Across Capital

The Delhi Police implemented a city-wide public outreach campaign named 'Eyes and Ears' across 15 districts, aiming to engage citizens in law and order maintenance by reporting suspicious activities. Conducted in public areas and shopping malls, the initiative involved RWAs, MWAs, and employed various communication strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:01 IST
On Saturday, the Delhi Police initiated a comprehensive public outreach campaign known as 'Eyes and Ears' to enhance safety and security across the national capital's 15 districts. This initiative seeks to involve citizens actively in upholding law and order by encouraging the reporting of suspicious activities and crimes.

Markets and shopping centers, bustling with visitors during this festive time, were selected as focal points for the campaign. Members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and shoppers were engaged to promote vigilance and alertness in these crowded areas.

The campaign featured awareness messages through short films on large screens, along with the distribution of informative materials, and strategic use of posters and announcements via the Delhi Police's Jansampark Vahan. Led by Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Tyagi and in collaboration with district-level officers, the effort underscores community cooperation in security during the festive season.

