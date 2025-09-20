Panic Strikes H-1B Visa Holders in the US Amidst Proposed Fee Hike

The recent announcement by President Donald Trump to significantly increase the H-1B visa fee to USD 1,00,000 has unleashed chaos among visa holders in the US. Dozens are now rushing to cancel travel plans to India, facing an atmosphere filled with panic and uncertainty.

For many Indian professionals, the timing couldn't be worse as they typically return home for Diwali. What was expected to be a joyous season has devolved into confusion, leaving families and employers grappling with the implications of the high fee, effective September 21.

Tech companies are now issuing urgent advisories urging employees not to leave the country. This unpredictable move has added a new layer of stress for those contemplating their future in the US, causing widespread concern over the fate of their careers and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)