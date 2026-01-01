Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

Due to heavy snowfall, the Mughal Road and Sinthan Top Road have been closed, disrupting connectivity between Kashmir and the Jammu region, officials confirmed.

The Jammu–Srinagar national highway, however, remains open, with authorities advising travelers to use this route during the day because of poor weather conditions.

Traffic police advise against travel on closed roads, emphasizing restoration first. Meanwhile, slow traffic was reported on certain stretches of the highway, with light motor vehicles urged to avoid nighttime travel due to potential inconvenience caused by heavy motor vehicles.