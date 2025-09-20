Piyush Goyal Unveils Integrated State & City Logistics Plans Under SMILE

As part of the 10-year celebrations of Make in India, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, launched a set of transformative logistics initiatives led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). These reforms are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and positioning India’s logistics sector as future-ready and globally competitive.

Integrated State and City Logistics Plans

At the core of these reforms is the rollout of Integrated State and City Logistics Plans, developed under the Strengthening Multimodal and Integrated Logistics Ecosystem (SMILE) programme, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The programme has begun with eight pilot cities across eight states, where detailed studies are being conducted to:

Assess the existing logistics infrastructure .

Identify gaps and bottlenecks in freight movement.

Develop roadmaps for efficiency improvement .

Enhance the resilience of supply chains.

Shri Goyal emphasized that this is only the first step. The ultimate goal is to replicate these plans across all states and cities, ensuring smoother movement of goods, reduced logistics costs, and stronger support for businesses nationwide.

📑 Full Report – State & City Logistics Plan: Read Here

Alignment with National Reforms

The new initiatives are anchored within the broader policy framework of:

National Logistics Policy (NLP) launched in 2022.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, which integrates infrastructure planning across ministries.

Both provide a robust framework for improving logistics efficiency, with a focus on multi-modality, digitisation, and integrated planning.

State-Level Engagement and Policy Action

States have also been proactive in adopting reforms by:

Formulating state logistics policies and action plans aligned with the NLP.

Responding to directives issued during the Fourth Chief Secretaries’ Conference (December 2024), which stressed city-level logistics planning.

DPIIT has now institutionalized a programmatic approach to assist states in preparing City Logistics Plans, thereby ensuring that progress at the local level complements the national vision of efficiency and competitiveness.

Key Benefits Expected

The Integrated Plans are expected to deliver long-term advantages:

Reduced logistics costs , contributing to greater competitiveness in trade and industry.

Improved infrastructure planning at the city and state level, aligned with national priorities.

Enhanced resilience of supply chains , crucial for both domestic distribution and international trade.

Better multimodal connectivity, supporting sustainable freight movement across rail, road, inland waterways, and ports.

Towards a Globally Competitive Logistics Sector

Officials underlined that the logistics sector is central to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, as well as its ambition to become a global manufacturing hub. By leveraging programmes like SMILE, India is moving towards building an integrated logistics ecosystem, where efficiency, transparency, and multimodal connectivity drive competitiveness.

Shri Goyal highlighted that logistics modernisation is no longer an option but a necessity. With global trade competitiveness increasingly dependent on efficient logistics, India’s efforts will help attract investment, support exports, and enable businesses—especially MSMEs—to thrive.

Looking Ahead

The launch of these initiatives signals the government’s commitment to long-term structural reforms. By combining national frameworks like GatiShakti and NLP with state and city-level planning, India is setting the stage for a logistics transformation that matches global best practices.

The Make in India decade milestone thus serves as a fitting backdrop to this new chapter, reaffirming the government’s intent to deliver a world-class logistics ecosystem that powers both domestic growth and international competitiveness.