Police Seizes Property in Narco-Terror Case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached property worth Rs 2 crore linked to Firdous Ahmad Bhat, accused in a narco-terror case. The property includes a double-storey residence in Jammu. This action forms part of a wider crackdown on unlawful activities under legislation like the UAPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a property valued at Rs 2 crore from an accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu, officials reported on Saturday.

The confiscated property belongs to Firdous Ahmad Bhat, allegedly involved in illegal activities. The case file pertains to an FIR under multiple Acts, including the Arms Act and the UAPA, registered at Mattan police station in Anantnag district.

The seized asset involves a double-storey residential building covering 1,501 sq ft at Tawi Vihar, Sidra, Jammu. This move adheres to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as part of ongoing efforts to target unlawful and anti-national activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

