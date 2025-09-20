Police Seizes Property in Narco-Terror Case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a property valued at Rs 2 crore from an accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu, officials reported on Saturday.

The confiscated property belongs to Firdous Ahmad Bhat, allegedly involved in illegal activities. The case file pertains to an FIR under multiple Acts, including the Arms Act and the UAPA, registered at Mattan police station in Anantnag district.

The seized asset involves a double-storey residential building covering 1,501 sq ft at Tawi Vihar, Sidra, Jammu. This move adheres to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as part of ongoing efforts to target unlawful and anti-national activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)