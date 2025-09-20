Left Menu

Public Outrage: Man Paraded in Shoes Garland for Unnatural Cow Act

In Madhya Pradesh, a man named Mohammad Shahid was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes by members of a local Hindutva outfit for committing an unnatural act with a cow. The police intervened, booking him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other charges.

20-09-2025
A man was publicly humiliated in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district after allegations of committing an unnatural act with a cow surfaced. The incident led to local outrage, with members of a Hindutva outfit imposing their own form of justice.

Sub-Inspector Sardar Singh Parmar stated that the accused, Mohammad Shahid, was swiftly taken into police custody upon learning of the incident. He faces charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and related legal statutes designed to prevent future offenses.

Nalakheda police officials confirmed that Shahid was served a legal notice and subsequently appeared in court, resulting in his detention. The incident reportedly took place on September 9, witnessed by locals who later informed a Hindu group, prompting the public parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

