Five Tribes Demand Action: Indefinite Shutdown Looms Over Reservation Policy Stalemate

The Five Tribes Committee on Review Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has declared an indefinite shutdown across eight districts, urging the state government to quickly establish the promised commission to review the state's reservation policy.

In a meeting with apex bodies and organizations of the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sema tribes, CoRRP convener Tesinlo Semy expressed frustration over the government's delay, stating, "We have given the government 10 days to establish the commission; if they fail, we will commence a complete shutdown from October 1."

The call for the commission stems from a state cabinet decision on June 12, which agreed in principle to its formation, yet progress has been stalled for 100 days, prompting further agitation and protests by CoRRP.

(With inputs from agencies.)