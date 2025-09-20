Left Menu

Five Tribes Demand Action: Indefinite Shutdown Looms Over Reservation Policy Stalemate

The Five Tribes Committee on Review Reservation Policy announced an indefinite shutdown in eight districts, demanding the formation of a commission to review the reservation policy. Despite assurances from the state government, the commission has not been established, prompting this decisive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:10 IST
Five Tribes Demand Action: Indefinite Shutdown Looms Over Reservation Policy Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Five Tribes Committee on Review Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has declared an indefinite shutdown across eight districts, urging the state government to quickly establish the promised commission to review the state's reservation policy.

In a meeting with apex bodies and organizations of the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sema tribes, CoRRP convener Tesinlo Semy expressed frustration over the government's delay, stating, "We have given the government 10 days to establish the commission; if they fail, we will commence a complete shutdown from October 1."

The call for the commission stems from a state cabinet decision on June 12, which agreed in principle to its formation, yet progress has been stalled for 100 days, prompting further agitation and protests by CoRRP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025