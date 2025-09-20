Left Menu

Alleged Serial False Promise Leads to Serious Charges in Odisha

A 27-year-old man in Odisha's Jajpur district faces charges of repeatedly raping a woman under the false promise of marriage. The case was registered after the victim complained. Authorities are now investigating the incident, with an arrest expected soon, following intervention by Jajpur's Police Superintendent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:42 IST
Alleged Serial False Promise Leads to Serious Charges in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was charged in Odisha's Jajpur district on allegations of repeatedly raping a woman under the guise of a false promise of marriage, as confirmed by local law enforcement.

The complaint was formally registered at Mangalpur police station after the woman brought her grievances directly to Jajpur's Superintendent of Police, Yash Pratap Shrimal, highlighting previous inaction even after a report was filed.

The 24-year-old victim, who connected with the accused through a social media platform last year, claimed that the man consistently exploited their relationship under the pretense of marriage, which he repeatedly delayed.

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025