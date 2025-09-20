Alleged Serial False Promise Leads to Serious Charges in Odisha
A 27-year-old man in Odisha's Jajpur district faces charges of repeatedly raping a woman under the false promise of marriage. The case was registered after the victim complained. Authorities are now investigating the incident, with an arrest expected soon, following intervention by Jajpur's Police Superintendent.
A 27-year-old man was charged in Odisha's Jajpur district on allegations of repeatedly raping a woman under the guise of a false promise of marriage, as confirmed by local law enforcement.
The complaint was formally registered at Mangalpur police station after the woman brought her grievances directly to Jajpur's Superintendent of Police, Yash Pratap Shrimal, highlighting previous inaction even after a report was filed.
The 24-year-old victim, who connected with the accused through a social media platform last year, claimed that the man consistently exploited their relationship under the pretense of marriage, which he repeatedly delayed.
