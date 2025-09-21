Conflict Escalates Amid Recognition of Palestinian State

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Israel's military continues to launch intense assaults on Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 Palestinians, with local health officials reporting extensive civilian casualties and destruction. The military campaign aims to dismantle underground tunnels and disable booby-trapped buildings.

This surge in military action comes as ten countries, including Australia, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, prepare to formally recognize an independent Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly. Concurrently, Israel has ramped up its demolition campaign targeting high-rise buildings in Gaza, displacing an estimated 500,000 residents, although Hamas disputes these figures.

Beyond the immediate human toll, the continued conflict exacerbates a dire humanitarian situation. Hamas, the militant group controlling Gaza, accuses Israeli forces of deepening the suffering through destruction of essential infrastructure. Meanwhile, UN-mediated humanitarian efforts face challenges amid ongoing hostilities, leaving much of Gaza's population in peril.

(With inputs from agencies.)