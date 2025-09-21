Left Menu

Ecuador's Referendum Gamble: Tackling Violence & Constitutional Change

Ecuador's President Noboa seeks a referendum to amend the constitution, allowing foreign military bases and halting state funding for political parties, aiming to combat drug violence. However, the Constitutional Court pauses the constituent assembly vote amidst challenges. Noboa’s tough stance against drug gangs is reshaping the nation's political landscape.

21-09-2025
Ecuador's electoral council has approved President Daniel Noboa's proposal for a referendum to make critical changes to the constitution. This move by Noboa's conservative government is seen as an effort to strengthen tools for battling drug-related violence.

Among the proposed changes, voters will decide whether to lift the prohibition on foreign military bases within Ecuador, and whether the state should stop funding political parties. Despite the approval, Ecuador's Constitutional Court has postponed a decision on initiating a constituent assembly pending various legal challenges.

Noboa, at 37, is implementing strict policies against drug cartels amid rising violence. Once a safe haven in South America, Ecuador now faces soaring homicide rates linked to drug trade conflicts. The president seeks to enhance military ties with the U.S. as part of his hardline approach.

