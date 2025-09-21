Ecuador's Referendum Gamble: Tackling Violence & Constitutional Change

Ecuador's electoral council has approved President Daniel Noboa's proposal for a referendum to make critical changes to the constitution. This move by Noboa's conservative government is seen as an effort to strengthen tools for battling drug-related violence.

Among the proposed changes, voters will decide whether to lift the prohibition on foreign military bases within Ecuador, and whether the state should stop funding political parties. Despite the approval, Ecuador's Constitutional Court has postponed a decision on initiating a constituent assembly pending various legal challenges.

Noboa, at 37, is implementing strict policies against drug cartels amid rising violence. Once a safe haven in South America, Ecuador now faces soaring homicide rates linked to drug trade conflicts. The president seeks to enhance military ties with the U.S. as part of his hardline approach.

