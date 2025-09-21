Supreme Court Tackles Jojari River Contamination Crisis

The Supreme Court is preparing to address a pressing environmental issue concerning the Jojari River in Rajasthan. A suo motu matter on river contamination is scheduled for September 23, as industrial waste continues to affect water quality for surrounding villages.

On September 16, the apex court took cognisance of the hazardous discharge from textile and tile factories, spotlighting the dangers to public health and ecosystems. The bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the case.

The court emphasized the seriousness of non-potable water risk to millions of lives and directed the matter to the Chief Justice for decisive action. Immediate interventions are sought to mitigate the impact on both human and animal populations.

