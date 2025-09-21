Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Jojari River Contamination Crisis

The Supreme Court will address concerns over industrial waste contaminating Rajasthan's Jojari River, affecting water quality for humans and animals across hundreds of villages. The hearing, set for September 23, highlights the environmental and health impacts of textile and tile factory discharges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:45 IST
Supreme Court Tackles Jojari River Contamination Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is preparing to address a pressing environmental issue concerning the Jojari River in Rajasthan. A suo motu matter on river contamination is scheduled for September 23, as industrial waste continues to affect water quality for surrounding villages.

On September 16, the apex court took cognisance of the hazardous discharge from textile and tile factories, spotlighting the dangers to public health and ecosystems. The bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the case.

The court emphasized the seriousness of non-potable water risk to millions of lives and directed the matter to the Chief Justice for decisive action. Immediate interventions are sought to mitigate the impact on both human and animal populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

 India
2
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global
3
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
4
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025