Bridging Trust: Key to Reviving Army-Gujjar-Bakerwal Alliance

The shifting strategy of terror groups, now using higher ridges as sanctuaries, calls for immediate action from security forces. Experts insist on a strategy reassessment, particularly urging the Army to mend relations with the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, who have been indispensable allies in combating insurgency.

Historic incidents, including the Kathua rape case and Amshipura's fake encounter, have strained the trust that was once robust between the tribal communities and the Army. The recent December 2023 incident further widened the gap, leaving dangerous intelligence voids in vital regions.

Amid communication hurdles and restrictive policies impacting their existence, these tribes face a critical juncture. Experts underline the urgency of addressing the 'trust deficit' and reigniting the once-strong partnership, crucial for sustaining security operations in the hostile terrain.