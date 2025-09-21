Delhi Police Unravel Interstate Drug Syndicate with Major Bust
Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate drug operation from Bareilly, seizing nearly 2 kg of smack worth approximate Rs 4 crore. Key arrests include Aman Khan and Uwaise, revealing a narco network with financial gains displayed by the seized cash and precious metals.
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug syndicate operating out of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, seizing close to 2 kg of smack with a street value of around Rs 4 crore, according to official reports released on Sunday.
The operation kicked off on September 15 when police detained Aman Khan, a 22-year-old Bareilly native, at the Anand Vihar bus terminal based on intelligence received. A search of his belongings uncovered 214.5 grams of smack.
Upon further investigation, Khan revealed his connection with Uwaise, another Bareilly resident. A subsequent raid led to Uwaise's arrest and the discovery of 1.76 kg of smack along with Rs 10.30 lakh in cash, 435 grams of gold, and 550 grams of silver, highlighting the syndicate's extensive financial gains from narcotics trafficking.
