Mediation Council Set to Launch Soon, Announces Law Minister Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced progress on establishing a mediation council, promising imminent 'good news'. Despite its delay, attributed to a human resource crunch, the Mediation Act aims to regulate mediators and services. This development is essential for addressing disputes effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:31 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has announced that significant progress has been made towards setting up a mediation council in India. The minister promised to share the 'good news' regarding the council's establishment very soon.

Speaking at a conference focused on arbitration and mediation, Meghwal addressed concerns raised by some individuals about the absence of a mediation council years after the mediation law was passed. He assured the audience that efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

The delay in setting up the mediation council has been attributed to a human resource shortage, as pointed out by Attorney General R Venkataramani. The Mediation Act, passed two years ago, aims to regulate mediators and mediation services, identifying disputes suitable for mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

