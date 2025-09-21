Tension in the Skies: Estonia-Russia Airspace Dispute

The United Nations Security Council will gather on Monday in response to Estonia's allegations that Russian fighter jets intruded into its airspace, according to diplomats familiar with the situation.

Estonia has raised concerns over these incursions, which they claim violate their sovereign airspace, escalating tensions in the region.

Despite Estonia's accusations, Russia's Defence Ministry has refuted the claims, stating that their jets adhered to international law by staying over neutral waters. This meeting is anticipated to address the competing narratives and seek further clarification.

