Tension in the Skies: Estonia-Russia Airspace Dispute

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene regarding Estonia's claim that Russian fighter jets breached its airspace. However, Russia's Defence Ministry contests this, asserting that their jets remained over neutral waters. The situation adds to existing tensions between the two nations.

The United Nations Security Council will gather on Monday in response to Estonia's allegations that Russian fighter jets intruded into its airspace, according to diplomats familiar with the situation.

Estonia has raised concerns over these incursions, which they claim violate their sovereign airspace, escalating tensions in the region.

Despite Estonia's accusations, Russia's Defence Ministry has refuted the claims, stating that their jets adhered to international law by staying over neutral waters. This meeting is anticipated to address the competing narratives and seek further clarification.

