Tensions Escalate in Maratha Quota Protest: Advocate Attacked

In a tense incident on Sunday afternoon, advocate Gunratna Sadavarte's car came under attack by protesters in Jalna. Known for his critical stance on the Maratha quota demand, Sadavarte's visit to meet Dhangar activist Deepak Borhade, who is fasting for community inclusion under the ST category, was met with slogans and stone-pelting.

Law enforcement promptly intervened, detaining several participants in the protest. Sadavarte, a Mumbai-based lawyer, has consistently voiced objections to the Maratha reservation movement, asserting that demands such as those involving the Hyderabad gazette lack constitutional validity. This stance has sparked intense disagreement with Maratha activists.

After the incident, Sadavarte criticized activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, accusing them of constitutional ignorance and cowardice. He noted the state government's issuance of a resolution aimed to quicken the issuance of Kunbi certificates for eligible Marathas, though community protests persist.