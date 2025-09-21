Tensions Escalate as Russian Aircraft Enters Baltic Neutral Zone

On Sunday, Germany's air force swiftly responded to a security breach as a Russian IL-20M military aircraft was detected in neutral airspace over the Baltic Sea. Two Eurofighters were dispatched to escort the unidentified aircraft before passing the responsibility to NATO partners in Sweden.

The German air force highlighted that their quick reaction alert force was mobilized by NATO to investigate the aircraft, which was flying without a flight plan or radio contact. Upon visual identification, they confirmed it as a Russian IL-20M reconnaissance aircraft and successfully handed the escort task to Swedish allies, returning to Rostock-Laage.

Meanwhile, NATO's North Atlantic Council is scheduled for a meeting on Tuesday to address another breach where three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets reportedly violated Estonian airspace. Tallinn reported that the Russian jets remained for 12 minutes without authorization, prompting immediate withdrawal responses. The situation underscores rising tensions in the region.

