Baltic Sea Cable Incident Sparks Investigation and Concerns

A damaged optical cable in the Baltic Sea, owned by a private company, has heightened concerns after Latvia's Prime Minister reported the incident. It connects Lithuania and Latvia. Investigations are underway amid fears of sabotage, particularly following recent disruptions linked to tensions from Russia's activities in Ukraine.

05-01-2026 00:12 IST
A private company's optical cable in the Baltic Sea has been damaged, stirring concerns and prompting an investigation, as announced by Latvia's Prime Minister, Evika Silina.

The cable connects Lithuania and Latvia, with the cause of damage still unclear, according to Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre.

The Baltic Sea region remains tense following multiple power cable and pipeline outages after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with increased NATO presence in the area.

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

