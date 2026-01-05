Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

In a developing story, Latvian authorities have been probing a ship docked in the port of Liepaja concerning damage to an underwater telecoms cable connecting Latvia and Lithuania, though no direct link has been established. The alert follows a series of outages in the Baltic Sea region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltic region recently saw heightened tensions due to multiple outages affecting power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines. NATO has increased its military presence in response. The latest disruption involves a cable from Swedish company Arelion, which malfunctioned last week near Liepaja.

In related developments, Finnish police have been investigating another vessel suspected of damaging a cable between Finland and Estonia by dragging an anchor. Arelion revealed further damages to their cables crossing the Gulf of Finland and from Estonia to Sweden. Investigation into these incidents is ongoing.