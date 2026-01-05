Left Menu

Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

Latvian police have found no direct link between a ship in Liepaja and recent damage to an underwater telecoms cable connecting Latvia and Lithuania. The incident, occurring amidst regional tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is part of a series of outages affecting power cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:26 IST
Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing story, Latvian authorities have been probing a ship docked in the port of Liepaja concerning damage to an underwater telecoms cable connecting Latvia and Lithuania, though no direct link has been established. The alert follows a series of outages in the Baltic Sea region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltic region recently saw heightened tensions due to multiple outages affecting power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines. NATO has increased its military presence in response. The latest disruption involves a cable from Swedish company Arelion, which malfunctioned last week near Liepaja.

In related developments, Finnish police have been investigating another vessel suspected of damaging a cable between Finland and Estonia by dragging an anchor. Arelion revealed further damages to their cables crossing the Gulf of Finland and from Estonia to Sweden. Investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

 India
2
Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India
4
Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026