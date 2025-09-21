Symbolic Recognition: Western Allies Acknowledge Palestinian State
On Sunday, Britain, Canada, and Australia recognized a Palestinian state in response to frustration over the Gaza conflict and to support a two-state solution. This aligns them with approximately 140 other countries, a move that has angered Israel and its ally, the United States.
In a landmark move reflecting growing frustration over the continuing conflict in Gaza, Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized a Palestinian state. This decision, unveiled on Sunday, is aimed at revitalizing the prospect of a two-state solution, placing these nations alongside nearly 140 others backing Palestinians' aspirations for an independent homeland.
The acknowledgment by Britain bears historical significance given its pivotal role in the creation of modern Israel post-World War Two. This shift has not been welcomed universally, notably drawing ire from Israel and discussing repercussions with its prominent ally, the United States. Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the decision, labeling it a reward for violence, referencing the actions of Hamas.
The change has also been motivated by mounting pressures within Western governments, responding to public outcry over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin applauded the move, seeing it as a crucial step towards sovereignty and independence, despite immediate peace not being guaranteed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
