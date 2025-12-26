UPDATE 4-Cricket-England bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's 152 in fourth Ashes test

England were ‌bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's first innings ⁠152 on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on ​Friday.

* Australia, who lead by 42 runs, ‍will have one over to face before stumps after the fall of 20 wickets on a ⁠grassy ‌pitch in ⁠front of 94,199, a record for a day ‍of cricket at the stadium. * Recalled seamer Michael ​Neser took 4-45 to lead Australia's bowling ⁠as England collapsed to be all out in 29.5 ⁠overs.

* Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss ⁠and elected to field first. * Australia lead the ⁠five-test ‌series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

