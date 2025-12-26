UPDATE 4-Cricket-England bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's 152 in fourth Ashes test
* Recalled seamer Michael Neser took 4-45 to lead Australia's bowling as England collapsed to be all out in 29.5 overs. * Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss and elected to field first. * Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.
England were bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's first innings 152 on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
* Australia, who lead by 42 runs, will have one over to face before stumps after the fall of 20 wickets on a grassy pitch in front of 94,199, a record for a day of cricket at the stadium. * Recalled seamer Michael Neser took 4-45 to lead Australia's bowling as England collapsed to be all out in 29.5 overs.
* Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss and elected to field first. * Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Michael
- Josh Tongue
- Brisbane and Adelaide
- England
- Perth
- â€Œseries 3-0