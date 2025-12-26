Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Cricket-England bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's 152 in fourth Ashes test

* Recalled seamer Michael ​Neser took 4-45 to lead Australia's bowling ⁠as England collapsed to be all out in 29.5 ⁠overs. * Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss ⁠and elected to field first. * Australia lead the ⁠five-test ‌series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 12:27 IST
UPDATE 4-Cricket-England bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's 152 in fourth Ashes test

England were ‌bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's first innings ⁠152 on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on ​Friday.

* Australia, who lead by 42 runs, ‍will have one over to face before stumps after the fall of 20 wickets on a ⁠grassy ‌pitch in ⁠front of 94,199, a record for a day ‍of cricket at the stadium. * Recalled seamer Michael ​Neser took 4-45 to lead Australia's bowling ⁠as England collapsed to be all out in 29.5 ⁠overs.

* Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss ⁠and elected to field first. * Australia lead the ⁠five-test ‌series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025