OBC Protest Erupts in Maharashtra Over Maratha Quota

In Maharashtra's Gondia district, thousands from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community engaged in a protest march on Sunday, opposing a recent government resolution granting Maratha reservations.

The demonstrators, organized under the banner of Sakal OBC Samaj, converged at Kudwa Square before marching to Jaistambha Square. Their primary grievance centered around the state-issued GR allowing Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, thus influencing the OBC quota dynamics.

Notable figures such as MPs Prashant Padole, Namdeo Kirsan, MLAs Vinod Agrawal, Vijay Wadettiwar, MLC Parinay Fuke, and various local leaders lent their voices to the cause. Padole highlighted the Supreme Court's 50 percent reservation cap, calling it unjust for the OBC demographic, which comprises a significant portion of the population.

