Chhattisgarh Raids Uncover Major Scams: Coal and Liquor Under Scrutiny

The Chhattisgarh EOW/ACB conducted raids at multiple locations related to alleged coal levy and liquor scams from the previous Congress regime. Key individuals, including former ministers and officials, are implicated. The raids, prompted by Enforcement Directorate findings, resulted in significant evidence collection, ongoing investigations, and numerous arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing/Anti Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB) intensified its crackdown on alleged scams by conducting raids at various locations linked to the previous Congress regime's coal levy and liquor scandals.

Authorities raided seven sites across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, reportedly connected to businessman Awadhesh Yadav and others. Important documents and electronic devices were seized as investigations continue.

Key politicians and officials are implicated, with charges detailing significant financial misconduct. The raids follow a BJP election victory and Enforcement Directorate's money laundering probe, culminating in several arrests and ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

