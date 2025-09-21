Chhattisgarh Raids Uncover Major Scams: Coal and Liquor Under Scrutiny

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing/Anti Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB) intensified its crackdown on alleged scams by conducting raids at various locations linked to the previous Congress regime's coal levy and liquor scandals.

Authorities raided seven sites across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, reportedly connected to businessman Awadhesh Yadav and others. Important documents and electronic devices were seized as investigations continue.

Key politicians and officials are implicated, with charges detailing significant financial misconduct. The raids follow a BJP election victory and Enforcement Directorate's money laundering probe, culminating in several arrests and ongoing inquiries.

