Youth Apprehended for Grievous Crime in Kalamassery

A 19-year-old youth has been detained by authorities in Kalamassery for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl on multiple occasions. The suspect's close relationship with the family allowed him to commit these acts, police say.

Tracked down to Marayoor by coordinated police efforts involving cyber cell and inter-district teams, the youth is now in custody. The case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint from the child's parents.

Authorities confirmed that a medical examination has been performed on the young victim, and the investigation is currently ongoing to gather more details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)