Left Menu

Youth Apprehended for Grievous Crime in Kalamassery

A 19-year-old has been detained in Kalamassery for the alleged repeated sexual assault of a six-year-old girl. Using his proximity to the family, the suspect committed the crime multiple times. The police tracked him to Marayoor and arrested him under the POCSO Act. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:36 IST
Youth Apprehended for Grievous Crime in Kalamassery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth has been detained by authorities in Kalamassery for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl on multiple occasions. The suspect's close relationship with the family allowed him to commit these acts, police say.

Tracked down to Marayoor by coordinated police efforts involving cyber cell and inter-district teams, the youth is now in custody. The case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint from the child's parents.

Authorities confirmed that a medical examination has been performed on the young victim, and the investigation is currently ongoing to gather more details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
2
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
3
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
4
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025