Lt Gen Sharma Commends Troops Amid Challenges at LoC

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited the Line of Control in Akhnoor and praised troops for their readiness amid challenging conditions following heavy rainfall. He lauded their effective disaster relief efforts during regional floods and emphasized the importance of maintaining high morale and readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:49 IST
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

During a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma commended the troops for their exceptional operational readiness under demanding conditions caused by record rainfall.

General Sharma praised the personnel for their resilient actions and the successful execution of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts during flash floods, as highlighted in a Northern Command post on X.

The General emphasized maintaining high morale and operational readiness while underscoring the importance of sustained alertness and ongoing peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

