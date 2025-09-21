Lt Gen Sharma Commends Troops Amid Challenges at LoC

During a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma commended the troops for their exceptional operational readiness under demanding conditions caused by record rainfall.

General Sharma praised the personnel for their resilient actions and the successful execution of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts during flash floods, as highlighted in a Northern Command post on X.

The General emphasized maintaining high morale and operational readiness while underscoring the importance of sustained alertness and ongoing peace efforts in the region.

