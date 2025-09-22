Ecuador Referendum: Foreign Bases or National Sovereignty?

In a decisive move, Ecuador's Electoral Council announced the approval of a November referendum addressing foreign military bases in the fight against drug trafficking, aligning with President Daniel Noboa's strategic initiative. This historic vote, slated for November 16, also contemplates shifting state funds previously dedicated to political parties.

National Electoral Council (CNE) President Diana Atamaint confirmed the comprehensive preparation framework for the 2025 referendum via X. President Noboa has highlighted the necessity of international cooperation to dismantle drug trafficking's global networks, with continued U.S. support pledging robust collaboration alongside Ecuador.

However, domestic opposition warns that military presence from abroad might not rectify Ecuador's security dilemmas, insisting on a more robust crime-fighting blueprint. The legacy of a previous U.S. base in Manta and constitutional bans on foreign military installations further color this complex debate on national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)