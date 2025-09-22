A Ukrainian drone attack targeting a resort area in the Crimea peninsula resulted in three fatalities and 16 injuries. The incident has been condemned by Moscow as an act of terrorism.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed leader of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, provided the casualty figures in a Telegram post. The attack happened in the town of Faros, with the Russian Defence Ministry claiming the strike was a premeditated terrorist act against a civilian target.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized NATO and the European Union for their role in destabilizing the region, accusing them of supporting Kyiv's regime. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident, and independent verification of the report is pending.

