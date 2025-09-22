Karnataka's Caste Census: A Significant Social and Educational Initiative

The much-discussed 'caste census' in Karnataka is set to kick off on Monday, despite potential delays in Greater Bengaluru due to preparatory measures. This colossal exercise involves 1.75 lakh enumerators, primarily government school teachers, tasked with covering 7 crore people across 2 crore households in the state.

Orchestrated by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes at a staggering cost of Rs 420 crore, the survey aims for scientific precision through its 60-question format. However, it has been met with opposition due to casting registrations involving dual identities that amalgamate Christian and Hindu names.

In response to the backlash, officials have stated that certain caste names will be concealed in the app, though the public can report their caste preference freely. The initiative, which will run until October 7, employs new technologies such as geotagging and a dedicated helpline for participant convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)