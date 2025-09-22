Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: A Significant Social and Educational Initiative

Karnataka is launching a 'caste census' on Monday, involving 1.75 lakh enumerators to cover around 7 crore people. Conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the exercise costs Rs 420 crore and faces criticism regarding caste classification. The survey will involve geo-tagging of households, with data linked to mobile numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:27 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census: A Significant Social and Educational Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-discussed 'caste census' in Karnataka is set to kick off on Monday, despite potential delays in Greater Bengaluru due to preparatory measures. This colossal exercise involves 1.75 lakh enumerators, primarily government school teachers, tasked with covering 7 crore people across 2 crore households in the state.

Orchestrated by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes at a staggering cost of Rs 420 crore, the survey aims for scientific precision through its 60-question format. However, it has been met with opposition due to casting registrations involving dual identities that amalgamate Christian and Hindu names.

In response to the backlash, officials have stated that certain caste names will be concealed in the app, though the public can report their caste preference freely. The initiative, which will run until October 7, employs new technologies such as geotagging and a dedicated helpline for participant convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused lot of damage and left state behind in development: PM.

Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused ...

 India
2
GST Reforms Set the Stage for Navratri 'Bachat Utsav'

GST Reforms Set the Stage for Navratri 'Bachat Utsav'

 India
3
Usain Bolt Set to Electrify Mumbai Football Showcase

Usain Bolt Set to Electrify Mumbai Football Showcase

 India
4
CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in India's Crypto Landscape

CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in Ind...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025