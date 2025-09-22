Tragic Discovery in Jamia Nagar: A Family's Silent Struggle
A 65-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in her Jamia Nagar apartment alongside her critical husband. Their intellectually challenged son, who didn't open the door, was also present. The daughter's concern from Hong Kong led to the discovery. Investigations continue to determine the cause of death.
A tragic discovery was made in Jamia Nagar as police unearthed the decomposed body of a 65-year-old woman in her apartment. Her husband, a retiree from Jamia Millia Islamia, was found in a critical state and promptly hospitalized, according to official reports on Monday.
The couple's son, Imran, aged around 50 and battling intellectual disabilities as well as a history of psychiatric illness, was inside the residence. Despite being responsive, he refused to unlock the door, authorities revealed.
Prompted by concerns from their daughter residing in Hong Kong, who had struggled to reach her family, a PCR call summoned the police on September 21. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the woman's death, though initial assessments suggest natural causes, pending post-mortem results.
