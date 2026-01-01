Left Menu

Quick Arrest: Woman Nabbed for Hospital Theft in Kulgam

A theft incident at Kulgam District Hospital was resolved promptly by local police, who arrested Roomi Jan after a woman reported Rs 20,200 stolen from her pocket. The suspect confessed, and the stolen money was recovered, according to a police spokesman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kulgam | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A swift response by Kulgam police led to the arrest of Roomi Jan, suspected of stealing Rs 20,200 from a woman at District Hospital.

The theft occurred while the victim was attending to a patient, prompting her to file a complaint with the police.

Police investigations identified Jan as a suspect. Following her confession, officials recovered the full amount of stolen cash, solving the case efficiently, the police spokesman confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

