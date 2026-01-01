Quick Arrest: Woman Nabbed for Hospital Theft in Kulgam
A theft incident at Kulgam District Hospital was resolved promptly by local police, who arrested Roomi Jan after a woman reported Rs 20,200 stolen from her pocket. The suspect confessed, and the stolen money was recovered, according to a police spokesman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kulgam | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A swift response by Kulgam police led to the arrest of Roomi Jan, suspected of stealing Rs 20,200 from a woman at District Hospital.
The theft occurred while the victim was attending to a patient, prompting her to file a complaint with the police.
Police investigations identified Jan as a suspect. Following her confession, officials recovered the full amount of stolen cash, solving the case efficiently, the police spokesman confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kulgam
- Hospital
- Theft
- Police
- Arrest
- Roomi Jan
- Stolen Cash
- Investigation
- Confession
- Recovery
ALSO READ
Gujarat Man Arrested for Online Mephedrone Peddling
Teacher Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with Students
Tragic Assault Echoes Nirbhaya Case; Two Men Arrested in Faridabad
Forest Department Scandal: Bribery Arrest in Beed District
New Year's Eve Enforcement in Ahmedabad Yields 230+ Arrests Amid Liquor Ban