Inquiry Launched Into Tragic Dialysis Deaths at Haripad Hospital
Two patients died after undergoing dialysis at Haripad taluk hospital, prompting an inquiry by the Health Department. Majeed and Ramachandran developed severe symptoms during treatment and died shortly after. Relatives allege medical negligence. An investigation has been requested by Congress MP K C Venugopal.
- Country:
- India
An inquiry has been initiated by the Health Department following the deaths of two patients who underwent dialysis at the Haripad taluk hospital. Majeed, aged 53, and Ramachandran, aged 60, succumbed after developing symptoms such as shivering and vomiting during their treatment on December 29.
While Ramachandran passed away at a private hospital on December 30, Majeed died at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital the following day. Two other patients exhibited similar symptoms but are reported to be in stable condition. The dialysis center's operations have been halted as officials investigate potential medical negligence.
Relatives of the deceased claim infections developed during dialysis led to the deaths, demanding accountability. Congress MP K C Venugopal has reached out to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George urging comprehensive scrutiny into the incident, while the Alappuzha District Collector's office confirms the ongoing probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Haripad: Dialysis Mishap Sparks Health Department Inquiry
Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University Sparks Inquiry
Karnataka Covid-19 Procurement Scandal: Inquiry Outcomes Await Public Release
Goa nightclub, where a fire killed 25 people, was illegally built on salt pan, operated without licence: Magisterial inquiry report.
Tragic Bus Mishap in Mumbai: Lives Lost and Call for Inquiry