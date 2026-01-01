Left Menu

Inquiry Launched Into Tragic Dialysis Deaths at Haripad Hospital

Two patients died after undergoing dialysis at Haripad taluk hospital, prompting an inquiry by the Health Department. Majeed and Ramachandran developed severe symptoms during treatment and died shortly after. Relatives allege medical negligence. An investigation has been requested by Congress MP K C Venugopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:29 IST
Inquiry Launched Into Tragic Dialysis Deaths at Haripad Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry has been initiated by the Health Department following the deaths of two patients who underwent dialysis at the Haripad taluk hospital. Majeed, aged 53, and Ramachandran, aged 60, succumbed after developing symptoms such as shivering and vomiting during their treatment on December 29.

While Ramachandran passed away at a private hospital on December 30, Majeed died at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital the following day. Two other patients exhibited similar symptoms but are reported to be in stable condition. The dialysis center's operations have been halted as officials investigate potential medical negligence.

Relatives of the deceased claim infections developed during dialysis led to the deaths, demanding accountability. Congress MP K C Venugopal has reached out to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George urging comprehensive scrutiny into the incident, while the Alappuzha District Collector's office confirms the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

 Global
2
BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

 India
3
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
4
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026