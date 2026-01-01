Inquiry Launched Into Tragic Dialysis Deaths at Haripad Hospital

An inquiry has been initiated by the Health Department following the deaths of two patients who underwent dialysis at the Haripad taluk hospital. Majeed, aged 53, and Ramachandran, aged 60, succumbed after developing symptoms such as shivering and vomiting during their treatment on December 29.

While Ramachandran passed away at a private hospital on December 30, Majeed died at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital the following day. Two other patients exhibited similar symptoms but are reported to be in stable condition. The dialysis center's operations have been halted as officials investigate potential medical negligence.

Relatives of the deceased claim infections developed during dialysis led to the deaths, demanding accountability. Congress MP K C Venugopal has reached out to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George urging comprehensive scrutiny into the incident, while the Alappuzha District Collector's office confirms the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)