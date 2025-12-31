Left Menu

Maharashtra Extends New Year Eve's Hospitality Hours

Maharashtra's government allows eateries and bars longer hours on New Year's Eve, Christmas Eve, and Christmas. This permanent order simplifies annual requests from hospitality venues. Establishments must follow security protocols, while sound system rules remain. Extending operating hours applies only to indoor locations. Police vigilance will ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government has issued a 'permanent' order granting extended operating hours to eateries, restaurants, hotels, orchestra bars, and pubs on significant events such as New Year's Eve, Christmas Eve, and Christmas itself.

This decision, announced by the home department, eases the frequent requests from hospitality venues for later hours, often hampered by bureaucratic delays.

While the venues can remain open until 5 am, they are required to implement strong security measures to prevent legal issues. The police department will also be vigilant in maintaining public order during these celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

