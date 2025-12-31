Maharashtra Extends New Year Eve's Hospitality Hours

Maharashtra's government has issued a 'permanent' order granting extended operating hours to eateries, restaurants, hotels, orchestra bars, and pubs on significant events such as New Year's Eve, Christmas Eve, and Christmas itself.

This decision, announced by the home department, eases the frequent requests from hospitality venues for later hours, often hampered by bureaucratic delays.

While the venues can remain open until 5 am, they are required to implement strong security measures to prevent legal issues. The police department will also be vigilant in maintaining public order during these celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)