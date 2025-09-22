Gender Equality Commission Presses Water Department on Workplace Transformation

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has urged the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to account for its progress on gender equality and transformation commitments, particularly in creating safe, inclusive workplaces and improving access to services for women and girls.

The call came during an accountability session held on Monday, where the CGE engaged national and provincial leaders of the department.

Background: Commitments Made by DWS

In previous hearings, the DWS pledged to implement a range of measures following findings and recommendations by the CGE. These commitments included:

Developing and applying gender-responsive policies within its programmes,

Rolling out training and capacity-building initiatives,

Ensuring the advancement of women into senior leadership roles ,

Establishing sector-wide standards for dealing with harassment and workplace misconduct.

According to CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi, these measures are vital to addressing systemic inequalities in the workplace and to dismantling barriers that disproportionately affect women and girls. “Critical to this is sexual harassment. These commitments stem from CGE’s findings and recommendations, which will help transform the workplace, if implemented,” Baloyi stressed.

Accountability Session: Key Objectives

The Commission’s latest session with the DWS leadership was aimed at assessing the department’s compliance and progress on the earlier undertakings. The dialogue focused on five main objectives:

Review compliance with CGE recommendations at both national and provincial levels. Evaluate progress in policy reviews, implementation, and protective mechanisms for employees. Push for systemic reforms, particularly the creation of sector-wide standards to manage harassment complaints effectively. Promote inclusivity by ensuring a gender-responsive and safe environment within the public service sector. Examine accountability in a specific harassment case reported in the Western Cape, with the intention of ensuring redress and justice.

Addressing Workplace Harassment

The CGE emphasised that harassment remains one of the most urgent concerns in transforming the public sector. It argued that the DWS, as a national department, must lead by example by instituting clear, accessible, and enforceable complaint mechanisms that protect victims while holding perpetrators accountable.

Such frameworks, the Commission noted, are essential not only for justice but also for creating a culture of safety and equality across the department and the wider water sector.

Gender Equality Beyond the Workplace

Beyond the internal workplace environment, the CGE also highlighted the importance of ensuring gender equity in service delivery. Women and girls, especially in rural and under-resourced communities, are disproportionately impacted by poor access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Embedding gender responsiveness into programme planning and implementation, the Commission argued, is critical for sustainable change.

Way Forward

The CGE has pledged to continue its monitoring role and hold departments accountable where progress falls short. For its part, the DWS is expected to report back on concrete steps taken towards full compliance with the Commission’s recommendations.

The Commission has stressed that true transformation will only be realised when commitments are translated into action, fostering workplaces and services that uphold equality, dignity, and safety for all.