ICAR Launches Maitri 2.0 to Boost Brazil–India Agritech Collaboration

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) formally launched the second edition of the Brazil–India Cross-Incubation Programme in Agritech, Maitri 2.0, at New Delhi. The initiative marks a new phase of bilateral cooperation in agricultural research and innovation, aimed at strengthening agri-food systems and empowering farmers across both nations.

The event was presided over by Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary (DARE) and Director General (ICAR), along with H.E. Mr. Kenneth Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India. Senior officials, scientists, and representatives from leading Brazilian research and innovation institutions were also in attendance, underscoring the strategic depth of this collaboration.

Strengthening a 77-Year Partnership

In his keynote, Dr. Jat traced the long-standing 77-year-old India–Brazil partnership, emphasizing the countries’ shared platforms in BRICS and the G20. He highlighted the recently signed ICAR–EMBRAPA MoU, which opens new avenues for collaboration across the agri-food value chain.

Revisiting historical agricultural linkages, Dr. Jat emphasized the power of complementarities between both nations and the urgent need for innovation-driven growth. He showcased ICAR’s evolution from filing 74 patents in 1996 to over 1,800 annually today, supported by incubation centers and over 5,000 licensing agreements.

He underlined that commercialization of public-funded innovations must focus on end-user impact, not just revenue generation. Maitri 2.0, he said, is envisioned as a two-way learning and co-creation platform, bringing together Indian and Brazilian innovators to strengthen food security and sustainability globally.

Brazil’s Perspective on Strategic Cooperation

H.E. Mr. Kenneth Nobrega commended ICAR’s leadership in launching the initiative. He noted that Maitri 2.0 reflects the broader strategic partnership between India and Brazil, aligned with the vision of both countries’ leadership to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, emerging technologies, food, and nutritional security.

He called the programme a strategic step forward in building synergies between the agritech ecosystems of the two nations, ensuring joint contributions to global food security while supporting inclusive and sustainable agricultural development.

Empowering Startups and Farmers

Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director of ICAR–IARI, shared the institution’s experience of supporting 400+ agri-startups, transforming ideas into innovative products and business models. He stressed the need to view agriculture as both a livelihood and a business opportunity, encouraging entrepreneurship-driven growth.

Dr. Neeru Bhushan, ADG (IPTM), welcomed the delegation and contextualized the initiative within the shared challenges of climate change, food security, and sustainable intensification of agriculture.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Vishwanathan Srinivasan, JD, ICAR-IARI, acknowledging the combined efforts of ICAR and the Embassy of Brazil in strengthening bilateral research and innovation networks.

Building Resilient Food Systems Through Maitri 2.0

The Maitri 2.0 programme aims to:

Strengthen incubator linkages between India and Brazil.

Promote co-incubation models and exchange of best practices.

Open new opportunities in sustainable agriculture, digital technologies, and agri-value chains .

Foster inclusive innovation ecosystems that directly benefit farmers.

By connecting innovators, startups, and institutions, the programme seeks to build resilient food systems and create scalable, farmer-centric solutions that address global challenges.