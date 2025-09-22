Left Menu

Delhi High Court Condemns Judicial Misuse in Unauthorised Construction Cases

The Delhi High Court ruled against the misuse of judicial processes by blackmailers in cases of unauthorised construction. Imposing a Rs 50,000 fine on a litigant, the court highlighted the concerning trend of filing petitions to extort money, particularly under the guise of NGOs. This judgment emphasizes ensuring justice without condoning illegal methods.

The Delhi High Court has issued a stern ruling against the misuse of judicial processes, condemning efforts to extort money through petitions against unauthorised constructions. In a judgment delivered by Justice Mini Pushkarna, a litigant was fined Rs 50,000 for exploiting the court's system in a Bangalore case.

The petitioner, identified as Tauqir Alam and operating through an NGO, was found to be filing petitions with ulterior motives of extortion. The court noted that Alam had no legitimate ties to the disputed property and was thus abusing the judicial process. Such tactics, the court said, misuse the solemn purpose of seeking justice.

The court ordered that future filings by Alam or his NGO related to unauthorised construction should include a copy of this order. The judgment reflects the court's commitment to safeguarding its process from exploitation and ensuring that actions taken against unauthorised construction are not distorted for personal gain.

