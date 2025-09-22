Left Menu

Trump's Media Influence and AI Advancement: A Double-Edged Sword

The summary covers recent U.S. domestic news, highlighting President Donald Trump's influence over media and politics. It also discusses the approval of Meta's AI system for government use, Charlie Kirk's memorial, increased political movement concerning the U.S. power grid, CVS Health's Medicare initiatives, and implications of the H-1B visa policies on India's IT sector.

Updated: 22-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:30 IST
Donald Trump

In an era of heightened political sensitivity, President Donald Trump's influence over media and political landscapes continues to grow, highlighted by the suspension of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel at the behest of the Trump-aligned FCC.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration integrates Meta's Llama AI system into government functionality, aiming for efficiency while raising questions about the commercialization of AI in public sectors.

Additional developments include the political impact of Charlie Kirk's death, the contentious rise in H-1B visa fees affecting international IT workers, and ongoing challenges within Medicare systems addressed by CVS Health.

Latest News

