Accountability Enforced: 16 Police Officers Suspended in Saharanpur

In a move to enforce discipline, sixteen police officers in Saharanpur have been suspended due to negligence and unauthorized absences during critical assignments like Navratri security and the Maa Shakumbhari Devi fair.

The decision, announced by SSP Ashish Tiwari, underscores a non-tolerance policy towards indiscipline. Tiwari emphasized the significance of maintaining law and order during major religious events, making it clear that dereliction of duty would face stern consequences.

Officials confirmed that the suspended officers were absent without permission despite their deployment to sensitive roles. This action reflects the administration's commitment to accountability and maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)