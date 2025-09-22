Delhi High Court's Verdict on Activist's Plea Over Riot Case Diaries
The Delhi High Court has rejected activist Devangana Kalita's plea to reconstruct case diaries related to a 2020 riots case but allowed their preservation. The court partially upheld her plea, ensuring the diaries' preservation, while rejecting any reconstruction efforts. The case awaits further detailed judgment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court issued a significant ruling on Monday, denying student activist Devangana Kalita's plea to reconstruct case diaries from a 2020 riots investigation she is involved in.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja, however, granted a request to preserve these crucial documents, marking a partial victory for Kalita's legal team.
The activist's plea came after a trial court rejected the move to summon the case diaries, citing potential delays, amidst allegations of the police adding backdated statements to the records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement