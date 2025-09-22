Delhi High Court's Verdict on Activist's Plea Over Riot Case Diaries

The Delhi High Court issued a significant ruling on Monday, denying student activist Devangana Kalita's plea to reconstruct case diaries from a 2020 riots investigation she is involved in.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, however, granted a request to preserve these crucial documents, marking a partial victory for Kalita's legal team.

The activist's plea came after a trial court rejected the move to summon the case diaries, citing potential delays, amidst allegations of the police adding backdated statements to the records.

