Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Verdict on Activist's Plea Over Riot Case Diaries

The Delhi High Court has rejected activist Devangana Kalita's plea to reconstruct case diaries related to a 2020 riots case but allowed their preservation. The court partially upheld her plea, ensuring the diaries' preservation, while rejecting any reconstruction efforts. The case awaits further detailed judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:50 IST
Delhi High Court's Verdict on Activist's Plea Over Riot Case Diaries
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court issued a significant ruling on Monday, denying student activist Devangana Kalita's plea to reconstruct case diaries from a 2020 riots investigation she is involved in.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, however, granted a request to preserve these crucial documents, marking a partial victory for Kalita's legal team.

The activist's plea came after a trial court rejected the move to summon the case diaries, citing potential delays, amidst allegations of the police adding backdated statements to the records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

 India
3
US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

 United States
4
Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025