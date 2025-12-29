Supreme Court's Landmark Decision: A Victory for Aravalli Preservation

The Supreme Court's choice to suspend a prior ruling on Aravalli hills' definition has been met with approval from Rajasthan's Congress leaders and environmental activists. The court's revised stance is celebrated as a triumph for those fighting to safeguard these hills for the last month.

The court maintained its previous unanimous definition of the Aravalli range, countering recommendations from a Ministerial committee. Additionally, a high-powered committee of experts is to be established for an exhaustive analysis of the Aravalli situation.

Critics, including politicians and activists, argued that redefining the range could invite harmful development, including mining. This latest court order is seen as preserving regional environmental integrity, with hopes for a judgment that firmly ensures the Aravallis' protection in the future.

