Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Acts on Marathwada Rainfall Crisis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed local authorities to work with the state water resources department as heavy rains affect Solapur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Jalna. The CM emphasizes coordination with district collectors and irrigation corporations to manage the situation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:51 IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Acts on Marathwada Rainfall Crisis
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated that local administrations coordinate effectively with the state water resources department in response to significant rainfall impacting Solapur and Marathwada districts.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, several regions including Solapur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Jalna are facing severe weather conditions, prompting an immediate government response.

The Chief Minister is actively monitoring the situation, maintaining communication with local officials, and has instructed the Water Resources Department to liaise closely with district collectors and irrigation authorities for efficient management of the water flow and flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

 India
3
US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

 United States
4
Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025