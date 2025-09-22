Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Acts on Marathwada Rainfall Crisis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated that local administrations coordinate effectively with the state water resources department in response to significant rainfall impacting Solapur and Marathwada districts.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, several regions including Solapur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Jalna are facing severe weather conditions, prompting an immediate government response.

The Chief Minister is actively monitoring the situation, maintaining communication with local officials, and has instructed the Water Resources Department to liaise closely with district collectors and irrigation authorities for efficient management of the water flow and flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)