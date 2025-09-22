In a critical development, two hospitals in Gaza City have been forced to suspend operations following intensified Israeli military actions. The Gaza health ministry confirmed the shutdowns attributed to Israel's ground offensive and persistent bombing in the region.

The Al-Rantissi Children's Hospital suffered severe damage in a recent Israeli airstrike, according to a statement from the ministry. Simultaneously, nearby Eye Hospital services have been suspended due to bombing in its vicinity, underscoring allegations from Gaza authorities that Israel's military targets the healthcare system.

As Israel presses deeper into Gaza with its tanks and remote-detonated explosives, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resolute in eliminating Hamas, securing hostages, and neutralizing threats. However, these actions have raised alarm both locally and internationally, as casualties rise and facilities face systematic closures.

