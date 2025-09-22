Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hospitals Close in Gaza Amidst Israeli Ground Offensive

Two hospitals in Gaza City have ceased operations due to Israel's intensified ground offensive and continued bombings. The Al-Rantissi Children's Hospital was severely damaged, forcing a halt in services. The turmoil is part of Israel's mission to dismantle Hamas' stronghold in Gaza City, sparking international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical development, two hospitals in Gaza City have been forced to suspend operations following intensified Israeli military actions. The Gaza health ministry confirmed the shutdowns attributed to Israel's ground offensive and persistent bombing in the region.

The Al-Rantissi Children's Hospital suffered severe damage in a recent Israeli airstrike, according to a statement from the ministry. Simultaneously, nearby Eye Hospital services have been suspended due to bombing in its vicinity, underscoring allegations from Gaza authorities that Israel's military targets the healthcare system.

As Israel presses deeper into Gaza with its tanks and remote-detonated explosives, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resolute in eliminating Hamas, securing hostages, and neutralizing threats. However, these actions have raised alarm both locally and internationally, as casualties rise and facilities face systematic closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

