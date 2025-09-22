Juventus Executives Strike Plea Deal in Accounting Case

A Rome court judge has accepted a plea bargain from former Juventus executives, bringing a notable accounting scandal to a close. Involved in the plea are Andrea Agnelli, a former chairman, and Pavel Nedved, the ex-vice chairman and Ballon d'Or winner, reflecting the case's high-profile nature.

The court handed down suspended sentences of one year and eight months for Agnelli and one year and two months for Nedved. Despite the severity of the allegations, Italian law allows such plea deals without admission of guilt. Furthermore, Juventus faces a substantial fine, adding to its financial and reputational challenges.

The allegations centered on Juventus' financial practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, with reported irregularities in player transfers and salaries. While initial charges were filed in Turin, they were moved to Rome earlier this year. Despite these serious accusations, all defendants and the club have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

